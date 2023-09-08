After taking the first half of the MLB season by storm, the Texas Rangers have have had a steady decline and find themselves in a pedicament now.

With 76 games played in the MLB season, they have hit a gradual but consistent slump, which puts their postseason hopes in jeopardy. Popular podcaster Trevor Plouffe said on Thursday's edition of Baseball Today that he sees the team going nowheere unless their bullpen improves and the offence start doing what they did for most of the season.

The Texas Rangers made their last playoff appearance in 2016 and were on course to snap that drought this year, spending more than three months on top of the MLB table. However, they now find themselves with out foot outside a Wild Card spot after being swept, outplayed and outgunned by the Houston Astros.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the Rangers bullpen was blown away over the week, they have not been up the mark for most of the season. Their starters have struggled all year while their relievers have been their weakest point.

Now, after a horrible week, which has been on the works for some time, they find themselves out of a playoff spot for the first time this season. Trevor Plouffe echoed the thoughts of many MLB fans by saying that he doesn't think they will end their postseason drought this year:

"There's adjustments to be made ... If their bullpen continues to be as bad as it's been ... then this team isn't going anywhere."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Why has the Texas Rangers bullpen been so poor?

The Texas Rangers are on a 4-15 run in their last 19 games in the MLB and have thrown away the lead in the seventh inning or later on four occasions.

There has been clear indications of their bullpen being their Achilles' heel for large swathes this season. However, they have failed to make the necessary adjusments before the second half of the campaign.

Their offense too, has dished out average performances after putting up incredible numbers for most of the season. While their lineup looked like potential World Series contenders, their current lack of form could derail their slim postseason hopes.