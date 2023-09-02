The 2023 season has quickly turned into one that most New York Yankees fans would like to forget ever happened. Understandable, plenty of finger pointing has gone around and fans and pundits try to pick up the pieces.

At the end of August, the Yankees placed outfielder Harrison Bader on waivers. The move came as a big surprise to fans, who had developed a love for the Bronxville, New York native.

While the move did indeed confuse some, others believe that it is a very strategical thing to do. Recently, during an interview with former MLB catcher Erik Kratz on AJ Pierzynski's Foul Territory Podcast, sportswriter Tom Verducci gave his opinion on why the move might actually be smart, and what it could signify. Verducci said of other, more exciting teams in the league:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They're not doing it with older players man. They're dealing with athleticism, range and speed. The Yankees have none of that so they've been playing an outdated game this year"

According to Verducci, teams like the Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, and Tampa Bay Rays have been having successful seasons because they are giving their youth a chance. With an average age of 29.6, the Yankees are the seventh-oldest team in baseball.

Although Bader was quickly picked up by the Reds, the prevailing theory among the more optimistic base of New York Yankees fans is that Bader's move will clear the way for young outfielders within the organization like Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells, although nothing is a guarantee. However, Dominguez is looking very promising, especially after becoming the youngest Yankee to homer in his first MLB game.

Expand Tweet

"1st swing in The Show. Unbelievable." - New York Yankees

On account of their 66-69 record, the Yankees find themselves dead last in the AL East division. Despite winning 99 games last season, 9.5 remain between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers, who cling on to the third and final AL Wild Card spot.

Are the New York Yankees in for a rebuild?

While 2023 saw the arrival of young stars like Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera, aging players like Josh Donaldson, DJ LeMathieu and, for a time, Aaron Hicks, got too much airtime for the New York Yankees.

Perhaps if the team wants to return to contending status, they can pick a small core to build around Aaron Judge, and then use the rookie talent within their organization to return to the elite level that they were playing at until very recently.