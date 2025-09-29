MLB postseason 2025: Complete list of teams in playoffs, schedule & fixtures ft. Yankees, Dodgers, Blue Jays

The MLB postseason 2025 begins on Tuesday after the regular season concluded with a dramatic finish on Sunday. The Cincinnati Reds sneaked into a playoff spot after the New York Mets collapsed to fall out of the final National League Wild Card spot this week.

With the final slate of regular-season games in the books, we take a look at the 12 teams gearing up for October baseball and analyze the schedule & fixtures.

Teams qualified for MLB postseason 2025:

The Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners received a bye in the American League after winning their divisions, while the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies progress to the National League Division Series.

The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians clinched the AL Wild Card berths, while the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds will participate in the NL Wild Card series.

MLB postseason 2025: Schedule

AL Wild Card Series:

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Game 1: Tuesday, 6 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, 6 p.m. ET

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, 6 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

Game 1: Tuesday, 1 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, 1 p.m. ET

NL Wild Card Series:

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Game 1: Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 1: Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, 9 p.m. ET

Division Series

The best-of-five series kicks off on Oct. 4 after the conclusion of the Wild Card games.

NLDS1 Game 1

NLDS2 Game 1

ALDS1 Game 1

ALDS 2 Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going into the postseason as the World Series favorites; however, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies will have a thing or two to say about the defending champions.

While the Dodgers are aiming for a first WS title defense in more than two decades, the New York Yankees will be out for revenge after missing out on the prize last year.

