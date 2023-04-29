Francisco Lindor is a four-time All-Star and was a member of the All-World Baseball Classic Team in 2017. He has a Platinum Glove, a Gold Glove, and two Silver Slugger Awards to his name. He regularly hits close to the .300 mark and is known as one of the league's top defensive players.

Yet, some people aren't convinced he is one of MLB's top players.

MLB radio host Brandon Tierney's recent comments on Francisco Lindor sent shockwaves through the New York Mets fanbase:

"He’s good. He’s really good. But please tap the brakes on this guy being a superstar"

Tierney mentioned that Lindor has failed to finish with an OPS above .800 for four straight seasons. He also called the shortstop "very streaky."

Tierney did go on to say that Lindor is a great player, just not on his MLB top 20 list.

"He’s got great energy, it’s contagious, he’s a great fielder, and he’s a really good baseball player."

The well-known sports personality did not hold back in his criticism of Lindor. He makes some valid points. While Lindor is one of the best defensive shortstops in the league, his offensive output has dropped significantly since his days with the Cleveland Guardians.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor currently leads the New York Mets in strikeouts

Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets bats against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park

Francisco Lindor is entering his ninth season in the big leagues. The Puerto Rican infielder is off to a rough start with the New York Mets. His .218 batting average looks like a misprint. He leads the Mets roster with 30 strikeouts. He ranks fourth on the team in hits.

The 29-year-old made a name for himself in Cleveland, where he made his MLB debut. Lindor hit above .300 in his first and second seasons in the big leagues. He finished second in voting for the Rookie of the Year award in 2015.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Francisco Lindor jump throw.



A thing of beauty. Francisco Lindor jump throw.A thing of beauty. https://t.co/MMD7R4DZ23

"Francisco Lindor jump throw. A thing of beauty." - SNY Mets

Lindor ended up with 30 home runs or more on three separate occasions in Ohio. He is yet to match that performance in Queens.

His numbers have fallen since his move to New York. The Mets will be hoping that he can return to his previous levels this season. Lindor is an outstanding player, but he must find consistency if he is to advance to the top echelon of MLB players.

