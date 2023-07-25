Giancarlo Stanton has a history of going on home run binges; in his last 11 games, he has hit six long balls, bringing his season total to 13. The five-time All-Star only had multiple hits in back-to-back games twice this season, and both of his 2-for-4 performances came against the Kansas City Royals.

According to MLB Radio host Evan, nobody is more crucial to the Yankees' success than Stanton, who must be the offensive catalyst if they're to advance to the postseason.

“He really is their most important guy,” Evan said. “When Giancarlo Stanton plays baseball and is actually effective … the Yankees tend to win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“In 2022, when he played, they won 65 percent of their game. When he didn’t play, they won 54 percent. A year before, same thing. They need him. They need an effective Giancarlo Stanton.”

The Yankees' finest offensive weapon is undoubtedly Aaron Judge, but as long as he's healthy, Stanton can still drive an offense. According to Evan, the Yankees need a big hitter like Stanton to shoulder the weight before Judge returns.

“Offensively,” Evan said. “The guy they need the most to step up is Giancarlo Stanton.”

A look at Giancarlo Stanton's MLB career

Giancarlo Stanton joined the Florida Marlins in 2010 and played for the team through the end of the 2017 season. He also made his MLB debut with them. Stanton has twice been the NL's top home run hitter; in 2017, he blasted 59 home runs. That was a record that stood for 16 years.

Stanton was given the highest total dollar value contract in team sports history by the Marlins in November 2014. The deal is worth $325 million over 13 years. Four years later, though. Stanton was dealt to the New York Yankees after the 2017 season.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!