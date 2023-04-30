MLB radio host Sal Licata claimed Brian Cashman should be held responsible for the mess New York Yankees find themselves in, instead of manager Aaron Boone.

The Yankees have been plagued with injury troubles this season, with 12 players in the IL currently. Boone has drawn more than his share of flak, but Licata wanted people to focus on the man in the Bronx Bombers organisation responsible for team construction.

While the radio host acknowledged Cashman's contribution and importance to the Yankees, he did not make any attempts to hide his displeasure at the current job he was doing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do think Brian Cashman is a great baseball mind and a very good general manager. However, it’s not working here. It’s the same thing year after year”

“Look at this lineup ....Who brought in Josh Donaldson? Who thought IKF was worthy of being the starting shortstop last season? Those are fireable offenses.

Licata also called him out for his insistence with injury-prone players, Luis Severino and Giancarlo Stanton, among others.

“Who brought the players in here? Everyone always wants to rip Aaron Boone. This isn’t Aaron Boone’s fault…who put this team together? It would be their fault.

While he conceded the Yankees, captained by Aaron Judge this season, were nowhere near being called a "bad" team, Brian Cashman, with the Pinstripers' resources at his disposal, has to be doing better.

Brian Cashman massively unpopular among Yankees fans on Twitter

Fans have long voiced their displeasure against the Yankees GM, but vehement calls for one's job within 23 games into the season, implies things may not be as rosy as they seem. Cashman drew massive criticism on Twitter following Estevan Florial's DFA, a once highly-rated prospect with seemingly no trade value anymore.

The Yankees, with a 15-13 record this season, currently stand fourth in the AL East Division.

Poll : 0 votes