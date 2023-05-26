The is no sugarcoating or glossing over Francisco Lindor's 2023 season. The All-Star shortstop has not come close to what was expected of him this year.

The man that many saw leading this potent New York Mets offense has been inconsistent and failed to deliver in key spots. With nearly a third of the season complete, Lindor is slashing .226/.302/.407.

MLB radio host Jerry Recco recently added his views on Lindor's hot and cold season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Is it too much to ask for your star player to bat over .225?"

Recco was speaking on a recent episode of WFAN's Gio and Boomer Show.

WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



Jerry sounds off on Francisco Lindor:

bit.ly/3BWOuOw "Can we get some consistency out of the guy that makes $30 million a year?"Jerry sounds off on Francisco Lindor: "Can we get some consistency out of the guy that makes $30 million a year?"Jerry sounds off on Francisco Lindor:bit.ly/3BWOuOw

"'Can we get some consistency out of the guy that makes $30 million a year?' Jerry sounds off on Francisco Lindor:" - WFAN Sports Radio

Lindor has been poor at the plate and Recco didn't hold back on his criticism for the 29-year-old shortstop. The infielder is 1-12 in his last three outings versus the Chicago Cubs.

He went on to bring up the fact that the Puerto Rican is one of the highest-paid Mets players, earning over $30 million a season.

Lindor is one of 12 Mets position players that have played 25 or more games. Amongst those 12, he currently ranks tenth in batting average (.226), tenth in OBP (.302), and sixth in OPS. He also leads the Mets roster in strikeouts (51).

For a player that is a four-time All-Star and has two Silver Slugger Awards to his name, a lot more was expected from the Mets fanbase.

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have been poor offensively in 2023

Pete Alonso, Luis Guillorme, Francisco Lindor and Mark Canha of the New York Mets celebrate the 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Buck Showalter's men have failed to put runs on the board throughout the season.

The Mets currently rank 16th in the MLB in runs scored (221). They rank 15th in home runs (57) and 17th in team batting average (.244).

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Home run No. 19 for Pete Alonso, who's back on pace for 60.



Mets 7, Cubs 1, top seven. Home run No. 19 for Pete Alonso, who's back on pace for 60.Mets 7, Cubs 1, top seven. https://t.co/mTSujUPXim

"Home run No. 19 for Pete Alonso, who's back on pace for 60. Mets 7, Cubs 1, top seven." - Anthony DiComo

Pete Alonso has been the standout performer in an otherwise uninspiring Mets lineup. The slugger has a .900 OPS and currently leads the majors with 19 home runs. He ranks third in the league with 45 RBIs.

If the Metropolitans have any chance of winning their first World Series since 1986, they will have to address their hitting concerns. Francisco Lindor may be off to a slow start, but the New York Mets as a whole hasn't been a whole lot better.

Poll : 0 votes