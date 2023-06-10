The expectations placed on 22-year-old shortstop Anthony Volpe were immense entering the 2023 season. The New York Yankees' shortstop, who had never played in an MLB game, was suddenly thrown into the deep end on Opening Day.

The rookie infielder has done a tremendous job of absorbing the pressure and playing to his strengths. He was exceptional on the defensive front and contributed with some vital hits.

After a strong start to the year, he now finds himself struggling to find any level of consistency.

Keith McPherson is one New York Yankees fan that seems to think it might be time to give Anthony Volpe a break. Per a recent article in Audacy, the well-known MLB radio host touched on Volpe's recent slump.

"The kid is overmatched. He’s not ready to be in the lineup every day at the MLB level."

McPherson was speaking on WFAN radio and went on to say that turning to Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswaldo Cabrera in the shortstop position could be beneficial for the Yankees.

YES Network @YESNetwork Anthony Volpe came *this* close to a walk-off homer in his first career game against Boston. Anthony Volpe came *this* close to a walk-off homer in his first career game against Boston. https://t.co/E0O3NuHV50

"Anthony Volpe came *this* close to a walk-off homer in his first career game against Boston." - YES Network

Hitting has been a problem area for the Volpe as we approached the mid-season mark. He is 1-10 in his last four games against the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox and has recorded three hits in the month of June (21 at-bats). His batting average has dropped below the Mendoza line to .189.

Volpe has played some role in all 65 of the club's games this season. That is a lot to ask of an inexperienced player that only turned 22 years old on April 28.

Anthony Volpe has been compared to legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter

Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees makes a th at Dodger Stadium

McPherson brought up another interesting point which was the constant comparisons between Volpe and a young Derek Jeter.

Both players were selected in the first round of the MLB draft. Both were born in New Jersey. Both grew up die-hard Yankees fans. Both made their MLB debuts by the time they were 22. Both play shortstop for the New York Yankees.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The crowd was NOT a fan of the Jeter-Volpe graphic The crowd was NOT a fan of the Jeter-Volpe graphic 😭 https://t.co/GQbzoWQ951

"The crowd was NOT a fan of the Jeter-Volpe graphic" - Talkin' Yanks

Jeter went on to become the Yankees captain, play in 2,747 games for the organization and win five World Series.

It is not all doom and gloom for Anthony Volpe. He already has nine home runs and 26 RBIs in his first season in the majors. He has shown glimpses of brilliance and comes up with clutch hits in big games.

Manager Aaron Boone has stayed loyal to Volpe throughout the season. Volpe now faces one of the most challenging stretches of his career. It will be interesting to see how the young man responds in the coming days.

