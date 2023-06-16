Infielder Gleyber Torres is now in his sixth season with the New York Yankees. Over that stretch, he has failed to develop into the player that many New Yorkers had hoped for.

The Venezuelan has been hot and cold for the Yankees for as long as we can remember. Since being selected to the All-Star Game in 2018 and 2019, his numbers have dropped off significantly. He has failed to hit above .260 over the previous four seasons and has recorded just 47 home runs over that stretch.

Torres went 1-5 against the New York Mets over two games and failed to score a run or record an RBI.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A well-known MLB radio host Brandon Tierney called out Torres claiming the infielder is part of the problem with the recent Yankees teams.

WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



BT says Gleyber Torres needs to "take a hike":

bit.ly/3qB1R4f "He is a symbol of what has been wrong with these Yankees...A little entitled, not enough production, not enough grit"BT says Gleyber Torres needs to "take a hike": "He is a symbol of what has been wrong with these Yankees...A little entitled, not enough production, not enough grit"BT says Gleyber Torres needs to "take a hike":bit.ly/3qB1R4f

"He is a symbol of what has been wrong with these Yankees...A little entitled, not enough production, not enough grit," said Tierney on WFAN Sports Radio.

Tierney was highly critical of the veteran hitter. He questioned both Torres' "grit" and offensive output and singled out him out for his sub-par performances over the years.

"He is a lazy, non-winning player. Period," added Tierney.

The Yankees' offense has failed to match their early season form since losing Aaron Judge to injury. The team captain has been out since the team's win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3. They have averaged just 3.44 runs per game without him in the lineup.

Gleyber Torres is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season

Gleyber Torres hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium

This season, Gleyber Torres is slashing .252/.331/.424 over 68 games. He has recorded 11 home runs, 28 RBIs and 39 runs. It is hard to justify a $10 million yearly salary with that kind of production.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Gleyber Torres talks about what happened on his 8th inning error: Gleyber Torres talks about what happened on his 8th inning error: https://t.co/CsbHrj7HU2

The promotion of Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera to the majors means the Yankees have options in the infield.

Torres is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. It is very possible that the Yankees go in a different direction instead of shelling out big money on Torres.

Poll : 0 votes