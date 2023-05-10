The Tampa Bay Rays have been the surprise package of the MLB so far this season. While they may have lost Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles, they remain the best team in the MLB with a 29-8 record so far this season.

Their unbelievable run of form has come as a surprise to many. Similarly, one radio show host recently dismissed their success so far as a group of players who will not be able to sustain their recent run of luck.

The Tampa Bay Rays finished third in the AL East in last year's regular season and were subsequently defeated by the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card Series to end their season. Now, with not many new changes to their roster, they have produced a blistering start which has left fans and analysts shocked.

Their success has been so surprising that some are starting to question their potential to sustain this level of performance in the long run.

Among the players performing beyond expectations for the Tampa Bay outfit are Christian Bethancourt and Taylor Walls. In the first month of the season, Bethancourt has managed his best average for a month since 2016, hitting .259 with five home runs.

Walls has hit an average of .309, which is quite a step up for a player with an average of .192 in his career so far. WFAN host Craig Carton stated on Monday that he believes that there's something fishy going on with the Rays players outperforming so often this season.

Carton went on to describe the team's roster as “A bunch of journeymen outperforming their baseball cards.”

Tampa Bay Rays remain the best team in the MLB despite suspicions from critics

While there are many critics who will question any team who are outperforming themselves, the Tampa Bay Rays need to keep their focus and enjoy the baseball they're playing this season. No matter how surprising, they have been a joy to watch this season in the MLB and thoroughly deserve their current position in the league.

After falling to the Baltimore Orioles in their second game of the series, they will be looking to bounce back and seal the series with a victory.

