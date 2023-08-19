With just 40 games remaining and a playoff push highly unlikely, the New York Yankees need to explore all possible avenues for 2024.

Last night's 8-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox means New York has dropped to 60-62. They trail the first-place Baltimore Orioles by 15 games and are currently seven games out of the last wild card spot.

Shuffling coaches, trading players, and promoting prospects are all options for a Yankees team that has struggled in 2023.

One MLB radio host believes he has the optimal solution.

Evan Roberts proposed the idea of trading six-time All-Star Gerrit Cole. Roberts thinks the Yankees are wasting Cole, and trading him might bring young talent into the roster.

"If you decide to shop Gerrit Cole, you could get a crapton back," said Roberts

Roberts was speaking on WFAN Sports Radio and highlighted Cole's age, team-friendly contract and consistency on the mound as reasons he is the perfect trade piece.

The 32-year-old signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the club prior to the 2020 season. He does have an opt-out clause at the end of the season but New York can override that and essentially have him contracted to a five-year $180 million deal. The $36 million yearly contract does not look so bad considering Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer both earn $43.3 million.

Roberts argues that if the Yankees are considering trading Gerrit Cole, this is the time to do it. Plenty of MLB clubs would put together attractive packages for an elite starter that is still in his prime and on a long-term contract.

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole led the league in strikeouts in 2019 and 2022

Gerrit Cole reacts during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium

Since joining New York from the Houston Astros, Cole has been one of the team's most consistent pitchers. He is a six-time All-Star and a two-time All-MLB First Team selection. He led the league in strikeouts in 2019 and 2022 and finished with the most wins in the American League in 2021.

"A Pissed Off Gerrit Cole shoving 100mph." - Rob Friedman

Over four seasons in the Bronx, Cole has a 46-22 record and a 3.15 ERA. He averages well over a strikeout per inning with 760 strikeouts in 611.1 innings.

The idea of trading the team's ace and star pitcher sounds incomprehensible but after a difficult season, New York might look to rebuild for 2024 and 2025.