New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has had a tough start to the MLB season. The Yankees currently sit at the bottom of the AL East table with a .500 winning percentage in a season that has seen them lose almost half the team to injuries and struggle in the field as a result.

Fans have been livid with the team's performances and many have been calling for the manager to be sacked and replaced. However, one radio host believes that Boone has done a brilliant job this season and that they could be a lot worse than .500 if not for him.

Radio host Craig's comments come in defiance of general belief that it is Aaron Boone's fault that the Yankees are in this position and they have many reasons to think so. Boone's latest blunder came in the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians when he decided to take Domingo German out of the game in the ninth innings which ultimately resulted in a loss for the Yankees.

German had pitched eight near-perfect scoreless innings with the Yankees leading the game 2-0 when the manager decided to take him after just 88 pitches. After that, disaster followed and the Guardians managed a 3-2 comeback.

On Wednesday, a similar decision in bullpen management saw Aaron Boone make another error and the night ended with Yankees fans booing him for some time this week. However, others have defended him and pointed to the injury situation of the team instead.

"The Yankees have lost half their roster to injuries already this year, and somehow, some way, the brilliance of Aaron Boone has kept them at .500," Craig said, "I think you have to give him a plaque for Manager of the Month".

WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660



Craig says Aaron Boone keeping the Yankees afloat might be the best managerial job ever:

"I think you have to give him a plaque for Manager of the Month"Craig says Aaron Boone keeping the Yankees afloat might be the best managerial job ever:

Tom Mack @TomMack0



Aaron Boone Inserts Pinch Hitter Who Wins Game Minutes After Yankee Stadium Chant Calls for His Firing #Rays about to face a Yankee Team in turmoil. 17-15 and in the cellar.

Can manager Aaron Boone turn things around for the Yankees before the axe falls?

The MLB radio host's take on the situation came in stark contrast to what many fans seem to think. While there is no doubt that the New York Yankees are in a tough spot, Aaron Boone's handling of the situation in the upcoming weeks may well determine whether he keeps his job or not.

He will undoubtedly be praying for key players like Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon to return to fitness soon and help them out of the rut. While Boone seems to have the confidence of the owners at the moment, it is impossible to ignore the fans for a very long time. The next few weeks will be crucial to the Yankees' season this year.

