New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge was the star of the show in their series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. The Yankees made an amazing comeback 4-0 down to win the game 6-5 in the tenth inning, with Judge hitting the game-tying home run in the ninth. It was yet another example of how dominant Judge has been from the plate, and it has convinced one radio show host that he will go down as the greatest Yankees player ever.

Judge already made history last season by hitting 62 home runs, setting a new single-season American League home run record. His season last year is widely considered to be one of the best offensive campaigns in the history of the MLB.

The 31-year-old was back at it in Tuesday's game against the Orioles, contributing with a crucial game-tying home run in the ninth inning before Anthony Volpe completed the comeback. It marked Judge's 14th homer of the season already, despite spending a brief 10-day stint in the IL. Radio host Craig Carton believes that the slugger's continued excellence this season, combined with his glorious career, makes him the greatest Yankees player ever.

“All you old school baseball fans can yell at me all you want,” Craig said. “He’s got a chance to become the greatest Yankee of all time."

Aaron Judge has been named American League Player of the Week! Stats you have to see to believeAaron Judge has been named American League Player of the Week! Stats you have to see to believe 👀Aaron Judge has been named American League Player of the Week! 👏 https://t.co/gM3YieJbzD

The Yankees throw away series vs the Orioles despite Aaron Judge's heroics

Following their heroic comeback in the first game, the New York Yankees lost the other two games of the series despite Aaron Judge's heroics in the first game. They lost 9-6 and 3-1 in the next two games, with Judge hitting the only run in the final game. Just when their MLB season seemed to be picking up with a string of wins in recent weeks, they threw away their advantage in a disappointing style.

Next up for the Yankees is a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

