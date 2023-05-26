New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been criticized for his air-humping celebrations by some in the baseball world. One radio show host has come forward and made his feelings clear about the celebrations, which he thinks is inappropriate and childish. He also made the point to Alonso to clean up his act.

Pete Alonso is widely considered one of the best players of his generation. The first baseman had a historic first season in the MLB and won the Rookie of the Year while also being the MLB home run leader. Yet, he is only 28 years old and hitting the prime of his career.

Radio show host Sal Licata first made it clear that Alonso will most likely go down as the greatest Mets player in history, but he is not a fan of the celebration that the Mets star has come up with.

Referring to the celebration where the Mets star thrusts his pelvis in the air, he said that it is not something you want children at a baseball game to see. Licata thinks his celebration is inappropriate and not a good example for children and youngsters who look up to him.

Cleveland Guardians v New York Mets

"It’s just stupid. It’s sophomoric. You’re not in college anymore, dude. You’re a New York Met. Act like a freaking professional, will you?”

Pete Alonso having another impressive season with the New York Mets

Over the last week his New York Mets teammates have said publicly that they believe that Pete Alonso is capable of a 60-homer season. The reigning NL RBI leader has been in scintillating form over the past couple of weeks.

This has helped the Mets move to second position in their division after putting together a string of victories. Despite all the other buzz around Alonso, there is no denying that he is a special talent who is on his way to a remarkable MLB career.

