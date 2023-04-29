MLB Rain Delay Rules: How many innings must be played for a game to be official?

Rain delays are a common occurrence in Major League Baseball, and they can have a significant impact on the outcome of a game. Official rules state that after a 30 minute pause, the game must be called off.

According to MLB rules, a game is considered official once the losing team has had the opportunity to bat in the fifth inning. If the game is called off before this point, it is considered a "no game" and must be replayed from the beginning at a later date.

If a game is called off after the fifth inning, the current leading team will be awarded the game and it will not be necessary to postpone or replay it.

In the case of a tie game that is called off due to rain, the game is considered "suspended." The game is then resumed at a later date, usually from the point where it was called off, with the same score and players as when it was suspended. If the game cannot be resumed due to scheduling conflicts or other issues, it may be declared a "tie" and recorded as such in the standings.

MLB Weather Delay rules for playoffs

It's worth noting that in the playoffs, there are some additional rules regarding rain delays. If a game is delayed due to weather, the umpires will usually wait as long as possible to see if the weather improves. However, if the delay lasts for more than a certain amount of time (usually around 30 minutes), the game may be called off and postponed to a later date.

