The Los Angeles Dodgers have come under severe criticism from fans and analysts alike after dropping a controversial group from their annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night celebrations.

The LA outfit announced that they will drop The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from their Pride Night celebrations after protests from several Catholic groups. One MLB reporter sees this as an act of cowardice to exclude a group from an event which celebrates inclusion of all people.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are group involved in protest and charity who use drag and religious imagery to tackle issues of sexual intolerance, gender and morality.

The group has grown steadily over the years since their inception in 1979 in Iowa City and now have their presence not just in the US but acroos the globe. Due to the provocative nature of their imagery, some groups have opposed their inclusion in the LA Dodgers' event.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were scheduled to receive a Community Hero Award, honoring its efforts to promote human rights, diversity and “spiritual enlightenment.”

The LA team's' decision to drop the group due to some opposition depicts how they are no longer the frontrunners for equality and inclusion in the community.

Their decision has been criticised by fans across the globe. Reporter Dylan Hernandez writes: “The Dodgers folded as quickly as they did last year in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.”

Los Angeles Dodgers fall to high-flying Cardinals

While the media has been focused on the controversy surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers' LGBTQ+ Pride Night, the team fell to a 16-8 defeat at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.

Despite the criticism they've recieved for their Pride Night plans, they have been in the of the NL West table for a while now, despite their latest defeat in the MLB. However, they have three more games against the Cardinals to try and get something out of the series.

