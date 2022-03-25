MLB rivals Amir Garrett and Javier Baez set to lock horns in AL Central in 2022, get to know the history behind their beef

The feud between Amir Garrett and Javier Baez has long been known to MLB fans. They are now all set to lock horns in the American League Central in 2022.

The Kansas City Royals recently acquired a pitcher who despises the new Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez. The Royals sent Mike Minor to the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed relief pitcher Amir Garrett on Wednesday afternoon. Because Detroit and Kansas City are slated to play 19 times this season, Baez and Garrett could see each other more than they would if they were in separate leagues.

"Welcome to the Royals, @Amier_Garrett!" - @ Kansas City Royals

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 BREAKING: The Detroit Tigers are in agreement with Javier Baez on a six-year, $140 million contract! BREAKING: The Detroit Tigers are in agreement with Javier Baez on a six-year, $140 million contract! https://t.co/qhv1mEwE0t

"BREAKING: The Detroit Tigers in agreement with Javier Baez on a six-year, $140 million contract" - @ Baseball Quotes

Personal rivalry between Amir Garrett and Javier Baez:

The personal feud between Amir Garrett and Javier Baez began on May 18, 2017. Garrett was a rookie starter at the time, and Baez faced him with the bases loaded in the first innings. Baez hit a grand slam into the left field bleachers at Wrigley Field and took a moment to appreciate it before starting his trot. Garrett didn't say much at the moment, but when the two ran into each other a year later, it was clear that the grand slam was on his mind.

Garrett entered the game against the Cubs in the top of the seventh inning on May 19, 2018, and struck out Javier Baez swinging for the third out. Amir screamed at Javy and stared at him the entire way back to the dugout. Baez made a hand motion to say, "Keep talking."

"Amir Garrett strikes out Javy Baez, words are exchanged, then the Reds & Cubs benches clear." - @ Bally Sports Cincinnati

Another memorable duel occurred on May 19, 2019, when Garrett hit Baez with a devastating slider and celebrated wildly. Over the next few years, Amir Garrett and the Cubs had several minor mishaps. Baez went onto the field on May 1, 2021, and while being held back by Reds infielder (and longtime Royal) Mike Moustakas, made a not-so-polite hand motion towards Garrett. Garrett's response to striking out Cubs' first baseman Anthony Rizzo started the entire scenario.

On July 27, 2021, their feud reached a climax. The game in question had begun the night before, but it had already gone beyond midnight by the bottom of the ninth inning. Amir Garrett came out of the bullpen with one out, with the bases loaded, and the winning run at third base. Javier Baez was asked to fill in as a pinch hitter. Baez was already chirping at Garrett as he came into the batter's box. After hitting the opening pitch well into center field, he walked off with a single. Baez mimicked Garrett's favorite celebration on his way to first base and motioned for him to leave the field. Before reaching first base, he pulled off his uniform and flung his bat at Garrett. Garrett didn't chase him down, but he was heard saying something from the Reds bench as the Cubs celebrated their walk-off victory.

Bally Sports Cincinnati @BallySportsCIN Amir Garrett strikes out Anthony Rizzo, words are exchanged and then both benches clear during the Reds and Cubs game. Amir Garrett strikes out Anthony Rizzo, words are exchanged and then both benches clear during the Reds and Cubs game. https://t.co/dGX508V2Gh

"Amir Garrett strikes out Anthony Rizzo, words are exchanged and then both benches clear during the Reds and Cubs game." - @ Bally Sports Cincinnati

Fans are certain that the rivalry will spill over into the American League Central 2022 as well.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Amir and Javier rivalry spill over into the AL Central 2022 as well. Yes No 0 votes so far