MLB Rules: What do MLB Pitchers have in their hats?

If you watch MLB pitchers carefully during a stoppage of the game, you may see the umpire requesting to have a look at their hat, belt, or glove. What exactly is the point of this?

An infamous tape emerged last season of Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn getting visibly frustrated and ejected as he tossed his belt and hat towards the umpire. The umpire found his mannerisms to be inappropriate and ejected Lynn.

Many fans were questioning why the umpire wanted to take a look at Lynn's equipment in the first place. In truth, the umpire was checking for something that could be used as an unfair advantage should MLB pitchers opt to use it.

Of course, we are talking about foreign substances. These substances are typically adhesive substances that can be used by MLB pitchers to get a more firm grip on the ball. Numerous studies have shown that if a pitcher is using such substances, then the speed and movement of the pitch can be altered in ways that are unfair to the batter.

A notable exception to the rule is a substance known as Rosin, which is a substance made from tree sap. If you watch a game closely, you will often see MLB pitchers handling a bag of Rosin to get a firmer grip on the ball.

These measures aren't popular with everyone in baseball. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker was among the strongest voices against the so-called "substance checks".

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Dusty Baker on if he’ll ask the umpire to check a pitcher if it appears he’s using a foreign substance: “Probably not. I’m from a different generation. Probably not. You just open a can of worms because they’re gonna check yours and it’s a never-ending cycle of distractions.” Dusty Baker on if he’ll ask the umpire to check a pitcher if it appears he’s using a foreign substance: “Probably not. I’m from a different generation. Probably not. You just open a can of worms because they’re gonna check yours and it’s a never-ending cycle of distractions.”

"Dusty Baker on if he’ll ask the umpire to check a pitcher if it appears he’s using a foreign substance: “Probably not. I’m from a different generation. Probably not. You just open a can of worms because they’re gonna check yours and it’s a never-ending cycle of distractions.” - @ Mark Berman

If a pitcher is found to be in possession of foreign substances, they will be liable for a 10-game suspension. These rules came into effect last season, and Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago was among the first to be a victim of the new rules.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via

Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago is the first player to get ejected for a foreign-substance violation since MLB's crackdown.(via @NBCSWhiteSox Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago is the first player to get ejected for a foreign-substance violation since MLB's crackdown.(via @NBCSWhiteSox)https://t.co/E6E3eXzBZ5

"Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago is the first player to get ejected for a foreign-substance violation since MLB's crackdown." - @ Sports Center

Substance checks: A help or hindrance to MLB pitchers?

Because these substances are illegal, MLB pitchers will conceivably go to great lengths to hide them. This is why umpires are often seen taking in-depth looks and hats and belts to ensure that no such substances are being used.

Poll : 0 votes