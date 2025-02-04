MLB Rumors: Astros GM drops major update on Alex Bregman’s potential future in Houston

Alex Bregman is agruably the top name remaining on the free agent market. Even though he is an accomplished MLB star, he has yet to land a deal with Spring Training rapidly approaching. It remains to be seen how long he and his agent Scott Boras will hold-out for before signing a contract, however, Bregman's lengthy offseason has opened the door for a potential reunion with the Houston Astros.

The Houston Astros have not closed the door on a potentiall reunion with the two-time World Series champion even though Alex Bregman has been heavily-linked to the several clubs. The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays are some of the teams that have shown serious interest in Bregman, however, Astros general manager Dana Brown continues to eye a potential reunion.

With Spring Training rapidly approaching, Dana Brown was asked about the two-time All-Star and whether or not there is any update with both Bregman and his agent Scott Boras.

"We’re continuing to have internal conversations because he’s still available. We're just wondering when he is going to make a decision but the fact that he is avaiable, we still have conversations about him," Brown told reporters.

The Houston Astros reportedly made an six-year, $156 million offer earlier this offseason, however, Alex Bregman and his representatives did not chose to sign it. It will be interesting to see if things come back around if Bregman cannot reach the salary or desired number of years on the open market.

"I have not talked to Boras recently but we are still having conversations internally," Brown continued.

The fact that GM Dana Brown has not been in coversations with Scott Boras recently might not be a positive sign about Bregman's future with the club. However, the fact that they are still discussing among the front office about the third baseman shows that the Houston Astros are at least still in the runnning for Alex Bregman, even if it could be unlikely at this point.

The Houston Astros are not only discussion Alex Bregman, but also a left-handed outfield bat

The Houston Astros are not only continuing to talk internally about Alex Bregman but also some of the other needs they are hoping to address ahead of the 2025 campaign. The club has been looking for a left-handed hitting outfielder, although Dana Brown admitted that the market is relatively bare.

"We're trying to get a left-hand bat for the outfield. Most of the options are slim to none but we're still working through it to get soem left-handed at-bats in our outfield," Brown said.

There are few left-handed outfield options remaining in free agency with the most notable being former New York Yankees star Alex Verdugo. The 28-year-old has been solid, albeit inconsistent throughout his MLB career and could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Astros ahead of 2025.

