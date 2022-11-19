MLB Rumors: New York Yankees shopping Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa after disappointing season

To say that Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a disappointing 2022 season would be an understatement. With the New York Yankees falling to the Houston Astros in the ALCS, Yankee fans quickly turned their frustrations on the underperforming infielders.

Tommy Smokes @TomScibelli IKF CANNOT KEEP PLAYING SHORTSTOP. HE FUCKING SUCKS. GREAT DEFENSIVE OFFSEASON UPGRADE CASHMAN IKF CANNOT KEEP PLAYING SHORTSTOP. HE FUCKING SUCKS. GREAT DEFENSIVE OFFSEASON UPGRADE CASHMAN

The question surrounding Kiner-Falefa is whether or not the Yankees will tender him before today's 8 PM ET deadline. If they choose to tender IKF, they will have until January 13th to attempt to sign an extension or find a trade suitor. If they elect not to tender him, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

When it comes to Gleyber Torres, the Yankees are reportedly open to trading the shortstop. While he had a bounceback season in 2022, Torres has failed to live up to expectations after making two consecutive All-Star teams in his first two seasons.

Yankees Daily @YankeesDaily_ According to Joel Sherman, “The Mariners have interest in Gleyber Torres and have bullpen arms that should interest the Yankees.”



While Gleyber is still only 25-years old, the Yankees have one of the top infield prospects in all of baseball, Aaron Volpe, waiting for his opportunity to start with the big club.

Torres should draw plenty of attention from clubs around the league attempting to land the Venezuelan infielder away from New York. While he has had a roller-coaster career to this point, Gleyber bounced back last season by hitting 24 home runs, along with recording 76 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.

"I’m hearing the #Mariners have interest in Gleyber Torres from the New York #Yankees. A SS/2B is a definite need for Seattle. And they have some relievers that should interest New York. #SeaUsRise #RepBX" - Kerry Byard

While his 135 hits were below his 2019 All-Star season, they were the second-highest of his career, suggesting there is room to improve and potentially reach the heights he reached earlier in his career.

Gleyber Torres' career with the Yankees

While most people believe that Torres has always been a member of the Bronx Bombers, he originally signed with the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent. Torres, Adam Warren, Billy McKinney, and Rashad Crawford were traded to the Yankees for relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman in 2016.

He went on to make his MLB debut in 2018, and after batting .294 with 15 home runs and 42 RBI over 218 at-bats, he was selected to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. Again in 2019, Gleyber would be selected as an All-Star, cementing himself as a cornerstone building block for the Yankees.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ I will commit crimes if it means Gleyber Torres can be 2019 Gleyber again this postseason I will commit crimes if it means Gleyber Torres can be 2019 Gleyber again this postseason https://t.co/S9QJkTgaSw

Since 2019, Torres has struggled to perform at the level at which he began his career, with his batting average, OPS, and counting stats falling well below his All-Star form. Now, the Yankees seem willing to move on from players who looked like a key piece of their organization.

