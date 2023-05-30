MLB Rumors: Orioles swoop in for free agent outfielder Aaron Hicks after injury to star man Cedric Mullins

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Orioles have expressed interest in signing former New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks. The news comes following the injury to Orioles' star Cedric Mullins. The slugging outfielder suffered a right groin abductor strain during Monday's 5-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, which could result in a trip to the IL.

While Orioles fans may not be excited about the prospect of the club signing Aaron Hicks, the front office clearly believes that the 33-year-old could help the O's maintain their positioning in the American League East.

Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray Sources: The Orioles are expressing serious interest in free-agent outfielder Aaron Hicks, who was recently released by the Yankees. There’s a clear fit with Cedric Mullins dealing with a right abductor/groin strain. First to link Hicks/Orioles: @JoezMcfLy Sources: The Orioles are expressing serious interest in free-agent outfielder Aaron Hicks, who was recently released by the Yankees. There’s a clear fit with Cedric Mullins dealing with a right abductor/groin strain. First to link Hicks/Orioles: @JoezMcfLy.

The Baltimore Orioles currently sit second in the AL East with a 34-20 record, only four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles are one of the most exciting young teams in baseball. However, it remains to be seen how they will deal with the adversity of losing an All-Star like Cedric Mullins.

It has been a difficult few seasons for Hicks, whose struggles with the New York Yankees were well-documented by both the fans and media alike. Through 28 games this season, the veteran outfielder produced a measly .188 batting average with one home run and five RBIs.

His dreadful performances for the Yankees in recent seasons made him the target of ridicule from one of baseball's toughest fanbases to please. Once the team announced his release from the roster, fans rejoiced and felt it was a long overdue move that general manager Brian Cashman failed to complete.

Sean Shilinsky @SeanShilinsky @davidrifkin He gets zero credit, Aaron Hicks s release was long overdue, and Brian cashman threw a ridiculous long-term contract at aaron Hicks without provocation, cashman and Hal get zero credit for this move @davidrifkin He gets zero credit, Aaron Hicks s release was long overdue, and Brian cashman threw a ridiculous long-term contract at aaron Hicks without provocation, cashman and Hal get zero credit for this move

A closer look at Aaron Hicks' MLB career to this point

Many know Hicks for his tenure with the New York Yankees. However, the struggling outfielder was originally drafted by the Minnesota Twins with the 14th overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft. This may sound crazy now, but Hicks was drafted ahead of former All-Stars such as Lance Lynn, Wade Miley, Charlie Blackmon, and Craig Kimbrel.

Hicks spent three seasons with the Minnesota Twins before being traded to the New York Yankees in 2015 for catcher John Ryan Murphy. Through his 11 seasons in the MLB, Hicks has hit 101 home runs and racked up 356 RBIs, while maintaining a career .230 batting average.

