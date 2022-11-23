MLB Rumors: San Francisco Giants set to meet with Aaron Judge this week, hoping to lure the California native back to the Bay Area

Aaron Judge, the 2022 MVP, is indeed the most valuable player in baseball. After a historic season for the New York Yankees, a number of teams are trying to convince him to leave the Bronx.

Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs this season. With his final blast that came in the ultimate series of the year against the Texas Rangers, he broke the widely acknowledged single-season home run record. The previous record was held by fellow Yankees slugger Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs in 1961.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM Giants fans following Aaron Judge around San Francisco this week Giants fans following Aaron Judge around San Francisco this week https://t.co/4agT3IPDbx

"Giants fans following Aaron Judge around San Francisco this week" - @ BETMGM

On top of breaking Maris' record, Judge also bested Babe Ruth's personal number of 60 homers that was set 95 seasons ago, in 1927. It can now safely be said that Judge is a living Yankees legend.

However, his future with the team hangs in the balance. Judge signed a one-year deal worth $19 million this summer to avoid arbitration with the Yankees. However, with the contract set to expire, it seems as though Judge may be toying with the possibility of moving on.

KNBR @KNBR



Aaron Judge has landed in SF and is expected to meet with the Giants this week per @jonmorosi Aaron Judge has landed in SF and is expected to meet with the Giants this week per @jonmorosi https://t.co/0dYOXs1BCn

"Aaron Judge has landed in SF and is expected to meet with the Giants this week per @jonmorosi" - @ KNBR

One such team that has put an effort into wooing the big man is the San Francisco Giants. The aging ball club sees Judge as an opportunity to revitalize their hitting capacity. The team is rumored to be holding a meeting with Judge this very week to discuss the possibility of him making a move to the West Coast.

Aaron Judge is a native of Linden, California, which is a small town that lies about 95 miles east of San Francisco. Judge was born in Linden and adopted by a pair of local schoolteachers, Patty and Wayne, and has deep ties to the area. He attended and graduated from Linden High School, growing up watching the Giants.

However, the Yankees have extended a $19.65 million qualifying offer, which remains on the table should Judge fail to be convinced by his childhood team.

Wherever Aaron Judge goes, he will remain a superstar

The MLB free agency market could not be hotter this season, and Judge is the burning hot ember within the fire. Any team who signs him can expect unparalleled offensive production from him. Now, it is just a question of finding out what Judge wants.

