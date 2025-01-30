MLB Rumors: White Sox considering bold Luis Robert Jr. trade before Spring Training

One of the hottest names on the trade market is Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. The 27-year-old Cuban slugger has seemingly been in trade rumors for years now as the White Sox enter a rebuilding phase. However, they have either been unable or unwilling to move him in a deal.

That being said, it appears that the White Sox could be looking to move their superstar at some point this year. On Thursday's episode of "Foul Territory," MLB insider Ken Rosenthal spoke about Robert and what could be the outcome for the All-Star outfielder heading into the new season.

"If you remember last spring, Dylan Cease did not get traded until mid-March, and certainly, if Robert shows that he is healthy and a team has a spot for him," Rosenthal said of a potential trade involving the outfielder. "It's a little different than Cease. Cease was a potential free agent, one year, Robert's a couple of years, bigger money. But, certainly, if not in Spring Training then by the trade deadline."

It's been a roller coaster MLB career so far for Robert because while he has shown extreme flashes of his superstar potential, he has also struggled to remain healthy and on the field. Throughout his five-year career, he has only managed to play over 100 games once, which could lead to some hesitation from potential clubs looking to acquire him.

"If you look at Luis Robert's record there, the problem, as you can see, is the games played column," Rosenthal added. "Only one season over 100 and that was in 2023 when he had a monster year. ... Once that happens, the White Sox will collect another prospect or two and perhaps eat some of that money."

Last season with the Chicago White Sox, Robert remained on the field for 100 games. However, he failed to live up to the numbers he posted in 2023. Through those 100 games, the outfielder posted a disappointing .224 batting average with 14 home runs and 35 RBIs, a far cry from the 36 homers he racked up the year before.

The Cincinnati Reds were in discussions for a Luis Robert Jr. trade but the asking price was too high

If the Chicago White Sox can make a deal involving their superstar outfielder, it will likely come at a cost to whatever team lands him. The Cincinnati Reds were reportedly in discussions around the talented, albeit oft-injured star. However, the asking price was ultimately too much for the teams to reach an agreement.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the San Francisco Giants were another club that has reached out to the White Sox about a potential deal. The fact that he has not been traded yet suggests that the White Sox will need to lower their asking price if they want to deal with Luis Robert Jr.

