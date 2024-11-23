MLB’s newest retro-futuristic spaceship show takes off with legendary Bob Costas as the voice of supercomputer B.O.B.

Emminent sportscaster Bob Costas may have announced his retirement from play-by-play duties but has a new role in television. The legendary announcer will be part of a new program called "MLB's Traveling Spaceship Show," focusing on notable moments in baseball from bygone years. Costas will offer his voice for the character of a supercomputer named B.O.B. aboard the fictional spacecraft.

"MLB's Traveling Spaceship Show" will be available for streaming on MLB.TV on Friday before it airs on MLB Network at 11 a.m. ET this Sunday. Comedian, writer and baseball fan Sarah Tiana plays the leading role as the Captain of the time-traveling ship called the "Round Tripper," as she travels through the baseball galaxy along with a rollicking puppet named Jax as her co-pilot.

The ship also includes a supercomputer, B.O.B., the character voiced by Bob Costas, helping the Captain and Jax choose the cities, ballparks, teams and games to visit on their soirees to the past. The team will also be assisted by "The Collector," who provides them with rhyming clues for gathering baseball memorabilia during their adventures.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I grew up watching baseball in front of a wood stove with a TV antenna the size of a flag pole," said Tiana, paired up with Roy Wood Jr. during the All-MLB Awards Show in Las Vegas last week.

"To be on a show that utilizes nostalgic baseball clips takes me back to all those fantastic, grainy moments," she added. "I hope it does the same for everyone else and maybe gives you a few laughs, too."

On the first trip, the team will revisit the classic Game 5 of the 1995 American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees. The episode will also feature an appearance from Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.

Legendary broadcasting career of Bob Costas

Bob Costas also served in 12 Olympic Games during his long career (Photo Credit: Imagn)

Bob Costas is widely regarded as the finest broadcaster of his generation, with 29 Emmy Awards to his name.

He was a part of the baseball coverage on NBC Sports from 1980 to 2019 and also acted as the prime-time host for 12 Olympic Games during this period. He currently works for TNT Sports, while he also serves as an analyst for MLB Network.

Moreover, Bob Costas was selected into the Baseball Hall of Fame after receiving the Ford C. Frick Award in 2017. However, he retired from play-by-play duites following strong criticism for his commentary in the 2024 ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback