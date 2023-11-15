Last season, the MLB implemented several new rule changes, including increasing the size of bases and the introduction of a pitch clock. While some have been accepted more than others, one that had the biggest impact on the game was the implementation of a timer that sped up the time between pitches.

Expand Tweet

The pitch clock led to a noticeable difference in the average baseball game. It reduced the total time of the average game by roughly 25 minutes. According to Baseball Reference, the average game during the 2022 season clocked in at 3:03 hours, whereas during the 2023 season, that number dropped to an average of 2:42 hours.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Although the time change to the average at-bat has helped increase the pace of play and has won over many fans, there are still a large number of die-hard baseball supporters who don't believe in the clock.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for those baseball purists, clocking the time between pitches will not be going away any time soon. In fact, it may be shortened during the 2024 season. According to MLB Insider Jeff Passan, the league's competition committee is considering reducing the pitch clock while runners are on base from 20 seconds to 18 seconds.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Although some feel that the extra two seconds would simply be unnecessary, it would continue to reduce the average time of games. Others have gone on to call the league's obsession with catering to younger generations as complete madness.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some believe that the pitch clock has led to widespread injuries among pitchers

Although the introduction of the pitching clock rule during the 2023 season helped the MLB accomplish its goal of increasing the pace of play, some fans believe it contributed to numerous injuries across the league.

Expand Tweet

It may take some time to determine if there is a direct correlation between the reduction in time between pitches, but it is tough to deny that there were several severe injuries to prominent superstars.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pitchers such as Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers, Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays, and Felix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles all had to undergo the devastating procedure.