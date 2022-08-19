MLB Sorare: How to use Manager Sales to buy and sell NFT cards

To manage your team well in MLB Sorare, you need to get acquainted with the game’s marketplace. The NFT-based free-to-play game is growing in popularity. Now is the time to join fantasy baseball’s newest revolution, if you haven’t already.

The MLB Sorare marketplace has two different areas: New Card Auctions and Manager Sales.

New Card Auctions allows you to buy newly minted cards directly from Sorare. Newly minted means that you will be the first-ever owner of a specific card.

Each auction has an expiration date and time when the card will be sold. If you are the highest bidder when the auction expires, you'll win that card and it will be added to your collection. This is the only way to purchase newly minted cards.

Visit the New Card Auctions section via the Market tab. Use the filters on the left to find the card you want and click on the Bid button whenever you are ready. You will then be asked to choose a payment method. Define your amount and place your bid. It’s that easy!

Manager Sales, on the other hand, allows you to list cards from your collection, creating a direct peer-to-peer secondary marketplace. This is the only way to add a card to your collection instantly, without waiting for an auction to conclude.

The process is exactly the same as New Card Auctions. Use filters to look for your card, click on buy, choose your payment method, define the amount and place your offer. Voila!

A balanced team is key to success on MLB Sorare

The MLB Sorare marketplace is live for you can now make your selections if you haven't already.

There are four kinds of cards in the game: Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique. Fans can enter their cards into a variety of tournaments and earn points based on real-life performances and results.

Having players like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto will guarantee returns. However, just like in real life, success in Sorare can only be found with a balanced line-up from top to bottom.

Here’s the line-up of a recent Limited tournament winner.

SorareMLB @SorareMLB Props to Mattcr7 on a 1st-place finish in our Limited All Star competition with a well-balanced lineup! 🥇 Props to Mattcr7 on a 1st-place finish in our Limited All Star competition with a well-balanced lineup! 🥇 https://t.co/U9328YufRe

"Props to Mattcr7 on a 1st-place finish in our Limited All Star competition with a well-balanced lineup!" - SorareMLB

Tournaments can be found in the lobby section on Sorare’s website. Once live games are underway, it is easy to keep track of how your Sorare team is performing in real time.

For further details on Sorare's Rare NFTs visit: Sorare: Own Your Game

