MLB sportscaster explains major issue keeping Aaron Judge out of Ramirez, Pujols, Cabrera tier

Aaron Judge is probably one of the best, if not the best, hitters going around in the MLB. The New York Yankees captain is already a two-time MVP and the way he's going about this season, another MVP is in the waiting.

However, for all the exploits Judge has, he still has a few issues that keep him out of a tier, including Manny Ramirez, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera, according to one sportscaster.

On Tuesday, sportscaster Chris Rose and former Minnesota Twins star Trevor Plouffe discussed whether Judge should already be considered as an all-time great. The Yankees star got the vote of Plouffe, who finds him "the best right-handed hitter to ever play the game.”

However, Rose touched Judge's kryptonite, which is his performance in the postseason. Rose added pivotal moments of Ramirez, Pujols and Cabrera that define their career before talking about Judge and his infamous foul ball in the 2024 World Series against the LA Dodgers.

"Miguel Cabrera had his moments even as a 20-year-old in the playoffs with the Marlins," Rose said.

"Oh, you're going there? Well, I don't know, but I think this is part of the narrative. Albert Pujols had a three-homer game and won two rings in St. Louis. Manny Ramirez was the World Series MVP the year the Red Sox snapped an 86-year championship drought."

Rose added:

"Last year was Aaron Judge’s first time in the World Series, and what's the one thing they're going to remember? Dropped fly ball. Okay. Now, I'm not saying that's fair, and I think if you're a really good baseball fan, then if that's the first thing you think about with Aaron Judge, shame on you.

"But don’t you think that’s part of the reason they wouldn’t put him in that category?"

What Rose was pointing to was the fact that Judge hasn't had a career-defining moment yet. According to Rose, if he wants to get in that tier, he'll need to come strong in October.

How has Aaron Judge performed in postseason?

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are still at it to win the team its first World Series since 2009. Last year, it came close, but a dramatic error and blunder in the fifth inning of Game 5 changed it on its head as the Dodgers went on to win the game 7-6 and the World Series as well.

Much was talked about Judge and his unreal struggles in last year's postseason. In 14 games last postseason, Judge batted .184 with nine hits, three homers, nine RBIs and eight runs scored.

His career postseason numbers are also poor, compared to his lofty standards. He has played 58 games in the postseason, hitting .205 with 45 hits, 16 homers, 34 RBIs and 37 runs scored.

Judge needs a good postseason and if he wants to change the tone of detractors, he'll need to come on top at least this fall.

