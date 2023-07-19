MLB star Aaron Hicks' wife Cheyenne Woods chooses to raise babies over $5,700,000 golfing stardom

Cheyenne Woods, the talented golfer and wife of MLB star Aaron Hicks, recently made the heartwarming decision to prioritize motherhood over her illustrious career.

Cheyenne, who has made a name for herself in the golf world, has decided to focus on raising her first child, Cameron, and is looking forward to the birth of her second child this fall.

She expressed joy and excitement about motherhood in a heartfelt Instagram post, saying that raising Cameron and expecting her daughter have been the most special times of her life.

Despite her exhaustion, she cherishes every moment because these memories are truly priceless. In her Instagram stories, she shared a photo of her gender reveal at the gynecologist's office.

Cheyenne's decision to prioritize motherhood over the fame and fortune that a successful golfing career could have brought her shows how committed she is to raising her family and providing a nurturing environment for her kids.

This thought process is an example of how some athletes prioritize their family life, understanding the value of being present for their children's milestones and cherishing the priceless moments that form their family's bond.

Cheyenne Woods' fans and followers are eager to witness the joyful journey of motherhood she embarks on with her loving husband, Aaron Hicks, embracing this new chapter in her life.

Aaron Hicks and Cheyenne Woods's relationship

Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees and golfer Cheyenne Woods have been delighting their fans with a heartwarming love story that has evolved quickly since they first began dating in 2020.

Cheyenne, Tiger Woods' half-niece, has always been determined to establish her own identity outside of the shadow cast by her famous relative.

When she interviewed Aaron for her podcast, "Birdies Not BS," their relationship blossomed, and they began dating later that spring. Despite their hectic professional golf and baseball schedules, the couple's love has only grown stronger over time.

The excitement continued to build when Aaron proposed to Cheyenne on October 21, 2021, capturing the magical moment on social media. They tied the knot on February 2, 2022, sharing their beautiful wedding photographs with their followers.

Their love story reached new heights when they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 26, 2022. Now, the couple is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second baby, a daughter, who is due soon.

