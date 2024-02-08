Looking at MLB star Brandon Woodruff's customized $78,720 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor, a majestic behemoth with off-road swagger

Free agent RHP Brandon Woodruff is finding it difficult to drive himself into a new ballclub for the upcoming 2024 MLB season. However, the former Brewers ace shouldn't encounter any problems while driving around in real life as he owns a specially customized $78,720-worth black Ford F-150 Raptor built in accordance with the pitcher's taste and liking.

Ford F-150 Raptor out on the road

Extra-wide fenders, a long-travel suspension, large tires, and the high-performance attitude of a monster truck or a Baja-bashing racer truck characterize the Ford F-150 Raptor. It even gained a spot in the 2023 list of the Top 10 Best Trucks and SUVs in America.

A 10-speed automatic transmission is coupled to a twin-turbo, 450-hp V-6 engine that powers the majority of F-150 Raptors. But an even wilder, more potent Raptor R is in development, utilizing the supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine with 700 horsepower from the Mustang Shelby GT500.

F-150 Raptor on an off-road terrain

This will finally give the 702-hp Ram TRX something to scoff at, as the new 2024 Raptor is going to be a state-of-the-art, sturdy machine.

The Ford F-150 Raptor offers one of the smoothest rides of any full-size pickup despite its enormous size, which was arguably the main requirement for Brandon Woodruff.

Interiors of the Ford F-150 Raptor

That long-travel suspension is incredibly soft and forgiving over regular potholes and bumpy pavement since it is expressly made to absorb the bumps, dips, and leaps of high-speed off-roading.

Brandon Woodruff may miss out on some of the 2024 MLB season after undergoing surgery last year

Former Milwaukee Brewers right-hand pitcher Brandon Woodruff, a free agent, had surgery to repair his right shoulder's anterior capsule prior to the postseason last year. As a result, he may miss most of the 2024 campaign.

The 30-year-old Woodruff had surgery in Texas, and Milwaukee had stated before the 2023 postseason began that he will be reevaluated prior to the commencement of spring training. Woodruff, who turned down a club contract to explore free agency, might not be able to play the entirety of the 2024 MLB season.

Brandon Woodruff pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers in a regular season game last year

Brandon Woodruff stayed out of the National League Wild Card Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in order to get a second opinion regarding his pitching shoulder, which the team had labeled as a "capsular injury".

