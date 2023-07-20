Walker Buehler and his wife McKenzie are pregnant. The MLB star and his wife happily informed fans of their impending pregnancy through an Instagram post. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker is delighted to become a father for the first time.

Given that they both grew up in Kentucky, McKenzie has known Walker for a long time. She commutes to LA for his job, thus it goes without saying that they frequently travel together.

The couple posted the sweetest ultrasound photo to Instagram for their followers. Fans had well wishes for the pair as well as their fave celebrity.

McKenzie captioned the post, "Our biggest blessing yet. Baby Buehler comin’ January 2024!!!"

American professional baseball pitcher Walker Buehler competes in Major League Baseball for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played all four years of college baseball for the Vanderbilt Commodores, who won the College World Series in 2014.

Walker Buehler and his wife McKenzie's relationship

McKenzie and Walker Buehler started dating during their senior year of high school. Since then, they have been together and are the real deal regarding "high school sweethearts." Walker and McKenzie recently celebrated becoming homeowners, a significant turning point in their relationship. They settled down well after purchasing their own home in Lexington, Kentucky.

How McKenzie revealed that she and Walker were engaged in March was even more thrilling. She shared the lovely diamond ring and a straightforward emoji on her Instagram.

She enjoys spending time with their cute Frenchie (French bulldog), Nala, who they adopted in 2019. When she's not cheering on Walker at his sporting events, she works full-time as a website and marketing manager at Worlds Apart.

