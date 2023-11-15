MLB stars Aaron Judge and Mike Tauchman showcase customized jerseys at Fiorentina game outing in Italy

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has frequently been spotted enjoying a sport other than baseball. This time, he was seen at a soccer game in Italy between AFC Fiorentina and Bologna FC along with Mike Tauchman.

In the Serie A action, the two former teammates witnessed the club defeat Bologna 2-1 and received personalized jerseys from the club. Joe Barone, the executive of Fiorentina, was photographed with Judge and Tauchman.

Tauchman played 108 games for the Cubs, batting .252 with a .759 OPS. This was his first experience playing in the majors in almost two years. The Yankees acquired Tauchman in a trade in March 2019.

However, he moved to the San Francisco Giants in April 2021. Tauchman played for the Hanwha Eagles in 2022 for one season and was named a KBO All-Star.

Aaron Judge missed 56 games

Judge participated in his fifth All-Star game this summer, but his 56 missed games prevented him from earning many more awards. Judge nevertheless delivered 37 home runs and a 1.019 OPS in 2023 to build on his record-breaking 62 home run season in 2022.

In addition to receiving unanimous votes for the American League (AL) Rookie of the Year award in 2017, Judge was placed second in the voting for the AL Most Valuable Player Award.

In 2022, he broke Roger Maris' 61-year record for the most home runs in a season by hitting 62, and he also won the AL Most Valuable Player Award.

Judge re-signed with the Yankees following the 2022 season on a nine-year, $360 million deal.