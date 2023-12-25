MLB stars dish on the best Christmas presents they've unwrapped ft. Corbin Carroll & Adley Rutschman

Everyone looks happy as they gear up for the festive week. Even the top MLB stars celebrate the joyous season with their loved ones. A video on MLB's Instagram page features some of the youngest stars in the MLB sharing their thoughts about their favorite Christmas presents.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen and his NL Rookie of the Year teammate Corbin Caroll are in the video. It also features Baltimore Orioles' Kyle Bradish and Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim, who appear with their partners. Finally, Orioles' catcher Adley Rustchman also appeared in the video.

What are some of the most precious gifts received by our favorite MLB stars?

The video has a pre-written text with a question: "What's the best holiday gift you've received?". Stars lined up one by one to share their answers.

Zac Gallen started by reminiscing and sharing a special memory with his grandparents. The pitcher talked about his life as a ten-year-old when he received a mini PlayStation 2 from them as a holiday present.

The video cuts to Corbin Caroll, who keeps it short, naming a trip his best holiday gift.

Kyle Bradish and his partner Mollie were next up. The Orioles player said that getting a dog was their favorite holiday gift, which the couple had mutually decided on. His wife said that getting together and enjoying with friends and loved ones is something special that always lights up her holidays.

Jonah Heim is featured in the video with his wife, Kenzie. The couple said having their babies is the loveliest holiday present they could request. Adley Rustchman capped off the sweet video with the answer that a Wii console was his favorite present from childhood. Wii was Nintendo's first-ever console gaming setup with internet connectivity and offered a premium gaming experience.

