MLB The Show 23 Draft Pack: Best cards ft. Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, Max Clark, and more

With the MLB draft taking place, MLB The Show 23 unveiled the Draft Pack. As latest additions to each roster, players were introduced to some new cards featuring the prospects who were drafted by the teams on Day 1.

MLB The Show 23 has struck a chord with fans worldwide, as the game has been loved by many for its versatility. Released by San Diego Studios, the game is in its 18th edition now.

As the MLB draft continued, MLB The Show's Twitter account started to release some of the player cards along with their attributes.

#MLBTheShow Some of these newly drafteds will be featured in the Draft Pack coming out later tonight.The Draft Pack and some additional players will be in a new program coming this WednesdayStay tuned! 🚨Some of these newly drafted 💎s will be featured in the Draft Pack coming out later tonight. The Draft Pack and some additional players will be in a new program coming this Wednesday 👀 Stay tuned!#MLBTheShow

Paul Skenes was the first overall pick chosen in the draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The starting pitcher was unveiled to have a 99 Overall card. Some of the attributes included max velocity and breaking at 99. His clutch was high at 113, along with a 114 on the hits per nine category.

Dylan Crews was the second overall pick whose services were acquired by the Washington Nationals. The center fielder also received a 99 Overall card. His contact attributes were rated highly with 118 and 125, whereas he received 102 and 106 ratings on power.

Likewise, the Detroit Tigers chose their own center fielder in the form of Max Clark. The third overall pick is also coming to the MLB The Show with a 99 Overall. The 18-year-old is rated highly for his speed at 95 and has got a 96 on his arm.

MLB The Show 2023 Draft Pack available on the MLB The Show Shop

The Draft Pack was made available on the MLB The Show Shop after all the new cards were announced. The players can only acquire the cards if they have the latest Live Roster loaded. They can do so by loading the latest rosters from Settings.

