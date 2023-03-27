MLB The Show 23 Soundtrack: Juice WRLD, Blasterjaxx and Mac Miller headline list of artists featured in this year's game

MLB The Show 23's soundtrack has officially been released. A little over a week before the official release of the latest entry to the franchise, more details are emerging.

This includes more information about the gameplay and the game modes, as well as background details. One of the most fun parts of any sports video game is the music that plays in the background.

This year, the soundtrack appears to be really good. Developers have made the choice to include what has become an iconic song to baseball fans, "Narcos" by Timmy Trumpet.

Edwin Diaz's walkup song has become iconic across the baseball world. It's not as popular as Mariano Rivera's "Enter Sandman", but every baseball fan will enjoy hearing the song during the game.

The full MLB The Show 23 tracklist is:

Edwin Diaz's walkup song is in MLB the Show 23

While it is an admittedly small soundtrack, it has incredible songs. Fans will probably be listening to Juice WRLD, Mac Miller and Timmy Trumpet on repeat as they set up their Diamond Dynasty team or edit their Road to the Show player.

