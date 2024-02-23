MLB The Show 24: 3 key takeaways from game's feature premiere

MLB The Show 24's feature premiere on Thursday was jam-packed with exciting information about the upcoming game, which is set to release on March 19. From one of the greats being introduced in Storylines to a new stadium, this news is sure to hold over baseball fans.

One of the major takeaways from today's premiere was the introduction of Yankees legend Derek Jeter in Storylines. Players will get an in-depth look at the legendary shortstop and play in the key moments of his career.

The game's developer, Sony San Diego, revealed the first key moments that are being focused on come from 1995-2000. The years 2001-2014 will come a few weeks after launch.

It is a safe bet that players will be able to unlock a Derek Jeter card through playing the storylines. This was the case when the game introduced the mode last year with legendary Negro League players.

Another key takeaway from Thursday's premiere is the return of the Kingdome. For those unfamiliar, this is the famous stadium the Seattle Mariners called home from 1977 to 1999. Older baseball fans remember the stadium for being loud and having reasonably priced tickets.

MLB The Show 24 is introducing new legends

MLB The Show 24 Legend Andy Pettitte

On top of the introduction of Derek Jeter to the game's Storylines mode and a new stadium, some new legends are coming into the game. Paul O'Neill, Andy Pettitte, and Bernie Williams are the new legends being introduced to MLB The Show 24.

Pettitte will join Jeter and other Yankees greats, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada, as the Core Four as part of Jeter's Storylines mode.

This year's game will be released on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles. Anticipation is starting to grow as the game's release is only a few weeks away.

