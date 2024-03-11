MLB The Show 24: Listing all confirmed baseball icons added to latest edition following Legends trailer release

We are nearly one week away from the global release of MLB The Show 24. The iconic baseball video game is set to hit store shelves across the globe on March 19 and gamers cannot wait to try out the latest iteration of the series.

In the build-up for the release of MLB The Show 24, the developers at Sony San Diego have continued to preview some of the newest features and updates to the game. These updates have ranged from updated animations on defense and improved graphics to several new game modes including Storyline: Derek Jeter, which allows fans to re-live some of his biggest moments.

"From historic hitters to present-day pitchers #MLBTheShow 24 features over 190 new and returning Legends. The only question you need to ask yourself is…Who are you showing off in your lineup? Pre-order MLB The Show 24 now #UnlockGreatness" - @MLBTheShow

One of the latest updates regarding the newest release addressed some of the newest legends that will be available for gamers to play with. These superstars will be available in a number of different game modes, particularly the beloved Diamond Dynasty mode.

For years, fans have been able to enjoy different game modes while playing as some of their favorite legends, including Derek Jeter and Jackie Robinson. Now, fans will be able to enjoy various game modes with an additional 16 legends who have been added to the franchise.

Here's a look at every legend added to the MLB The Show 24 roster

The latest legends added to the video game series range across various eras, with some playing over 50 years ago and others recently retiring. Gamers will now get the opportunity to play as a few New York Yankees icons as well as one of the tallest players to ever star in the MLB.

Here are the newest legends added to the latest iteration of MLB The Show:

Rafael Palmiero

Adrian Beltre

Tony Oliva

Andy Pettitte

Bernie Williams

Johan Santana

Paul O'Neill

Toni Stone

Josh Gibson

Buck Leonard

Brian Dozier

Rich Aurilia

Richie Sexson

John Kurk

Andrew Miller

Henry Aaron

"@Jolly_Olive, you were just talking about Richie Sexson the most forgotten man during the steroids era. He’s one of the new legends in MLB The Show 24" - @SuperSenpaiZ

