MLB The Show 24: A closer look at the newest Team Affinity Rewards dropping in Chapter 2

MLB The Show 24 has been a major step up in quality for the beloved video game franchise. Although there have been some issues regarding the online rollout, more specifically with server and connection problems. Yet, those issues aside, the game has made a number of changes and upgrades that have helped fans with a more diverse baseball gaming experience.

Expand Tweet

"Here is a look at what is live and what is coming to MLB The Show 24 this week and beyond!" - @MLBTheShow

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From a deep dive into the histories of the Nergo Leagues to the ability to play as a female for the first time, MLB The Show 24 has continued to provide gamers with a unique experience.

Another feature of MLB The Show 24 is a beloved gaming mode that helps gamers bolster their Diamond Dynasty rosters. The Team Affinity section of the Diamond Dynasty mode is a promotion that challenges players to complete various missions and objectives in order to secure the diamond edition cards of their favorite players.

Expand Tweet

"Here is your first look at the newest Team Affinity Rewards coming to MLB The Show 24! Play to earn these AL West [diamonds] when Chapter 2 drops this Friday. #MLBTheShow" - @MLBTheShow

One of those promotions with drop on Friday, April 12th. Chapter 2 of Team Affinity will be available on Friday, giving gamers to opportunity to land some American League West stars. Two of the cards that will be available feature players from the past such as Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard and Tim Salmon of the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB The Show 24's Chapter 2 Team Affinity drop will feature a few modern sluggers

Some of the cards that will be featured in Chapter 2 will include a few of the MLB's modern boppers. The Team Affinity drop will include diamond editions of Mitch Garver when he was with the Texas Rangers and Daniel Vogelbach as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

Expand Tweet

"Jacob Wilson is the newest addition to the Oakland Athletics organization #Athletics #RootedInOakland" - @uprootedoakland

Another confirmed diamond card that will be available is Oakland Athletics' top prospect, Jacob Wilson. Wilson was the 6th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and is one of the brightest young shortstops in baseball. He will be an exciting card to own and a player to watch for the foreseeable future.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.