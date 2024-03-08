MLB The Show 24: Create-a-Player option removed from beloved Diamond Dynasty game mode

We are just weeks away from the launch of MLB the Show 24. With the new iteration of the game, fans can expect some favorites to make a return, along with some changes that will shake up the gameplay.

One of these changes comes in Diamond Dynasty. The game's developer, Sony San Diego, has removed Create-A-Players (CAPs), per MLB The Show Zone.

This does not mean you cannot create a custom player in the game. You can do so in Road To The Show but cannot bring that created player onto your Diamond Dynasty squad.

MLB The Show 24 removes CAPs from Diamond Dynasty but announces a brand-new experience

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Image via Getty)

CAPs have been a controversial piece of the game for a while. It allowed gamers to create nearly impossible players to defeat, like 100 mph submarine lefties. CAPs were something the developers had trouble balancing. They now want the RTTS and DD modes to be separate and not interact.

This is a decision that many fans will get behind. Road To The Show is all about being creative and experiencing the journey of getting into the big leagues.

Another decision many fans have gotten behind is the announcement of female baseball players in Road to the Show. For the first time ever, MLB The Show 24 has announced that you can play as a female character in Road To The Show.

This mode will be stand-alone from the other RTTS mode. Players will get a personalized storyline unique to the female character as they journey through the minors in hopes of stardom and a World Series title.

The game will be released on March 19 for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles. For those who preordered select editions of the game, you will be granted early access on March 15.

