MLB The Show 24: Derek Jeter revealed as new addition to Storylines mode ahead of release

MLB The Show 24 is set to hit store shelves across the globe on March 19, 2024, and details about the beloved video game franchise continue to be released. One of the latest reveals comes in the form of New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter.

As one of the newest game modes, MLB The Show 24 will feature a 'Storylines: Derek Jeter' campaign around the career of the legendary New York Yankees captain. In the latest iteration of the video game franchise, gamers will be able to re-live some of the biggest moments of the Hall of Famer's MLB career.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Step up to unlock a career defined by the unbelievable. Earn your Captain’s stripes in Storylines: Derek Jeter. Pre-order MLB The Show 24 Now: #MLBTheShow" - @MLBTheShow

The game mode will be particularly special for lifelong fans of the Hall of Fame shortstop who will be looking to recapture some of the biggest moments of his career. The mode will begin covering Jeter's career from 1995 to 2000, with future years to follow.

New York Yankees fans will be able to recreate Derek Jeter's first MLB hit in 1995, as well as his iconic jumping throw to first base in the 1998 American League Championship Game. This defensive play remains synonymous with the shortstop, who has not played in an MLB game since 2014.

Expand Tweet

"Derek Jeter makes an insane play in the hole during the 1998 ALCS." - @mlb90s

Another iconic moment from Derek Jeter's career that will be covered in The Show 24 will be from his 2000 season. During this year, Jeter became the first player in New York Yankees history to be named as the All-Star Game MVP. Gamers will be able to earn this title for themselves in the featured game mode.

MLB The Show 24's Storylines: Derek Jeter will provide gamers with exclusive rewards

Not only will fans of the video game series be able to re-live many of Derek Jeter's most iconic moments on the field, but they will also be able to unlock a number of exclusive rewards from the game mode. Some of the rewards will include player items, uniforms, and equipment that gamers will be able to use across various modes in MLB The Show 24.

Expand Tweet

"Read more about Storylines: Derek Jeter here" - @MLBTheShow

As one of the most popular players in history, MLB The Show has continued to honor Derek Jeter through various iterations of the series. One of the most notable ways that the series has honored the Hall of Fame was the Captain Edition of MLB The Show 23 which came with a number of exclusives inside and outside of the game.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.