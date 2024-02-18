MLB The Show 24: Differences in features and cost between Standard and Digital Deluxe editions

Fans eagerly await to get their hands on the upcoming MLB The Show 24. The showcase baseball game is published every year by MLB Advanced Media and PlayStation Studios.

This year, the MLB The Show 24 features Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the cover athlete. The game will be released on the 19th of March, but players can get early access four days before the release date. The game comes in several different editions with varying features and prices.

MLB The Show 24 Standard Editions: Price and features

Depending on the console, the game comes with two Standard editions - the Current Generation Edition and the Last Generation Edition. The former is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and comes with the complete game, five Show Packs and 5k Stubs. It is priced at $69.99 and has added perks like dual entitlement on digital copies.

Slated at 10 dollars lower, the Last Generation Edition is built for previous consoles such as PS4 and Xbox One. However, the version of the game consists only of the base game and 5k Stubs. Even with the limited perks, users may want to get the best available option for the game.

MLB The Show 24 Digital Deluxe Edition: Price and features

The Digital Deluxe Edition is comparatively expensive at $99.99 but makes up for it with more than enough perks. The premium edition gives players a plethora of packs if preordered. They are the two Diamond Choice Packs, five Gold Choice Packs, 20 The Show Packs, an Equipment Pack, Double Dailies and a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bat skin.

The Digital Deluxe edition's pricing lies between the Standard Edition and the Collectible Edition - the Negro Leagues Edition, which is priced at $125. The Digital Deluxe Edition is the most appropriate for competitive gamers looking to gain an edge over other players.

