MLB The Show 24: Exploring early access routes for games ahead of anticipated release

MLB The Show 24 is the latest buzz in the world of video games. Baseball lovers are eager to get their hands on this exciting game that is all set to surpass its predecessors. The game will be released on March 19.

MLB The Show 24 has made early access available globally, but it comes at a price. Early access is available only for those who purchase the Negro Leagues Editions, MVP or Digital Deluxe.

Early access gives players an advantage because it allows them time to adjust to the game. There are various benefits to having early access. Players receive rewards and a selection of packs to begin.

While most gamers love to get hands-on experience, it's important to know if the early access is worth it.

MLB The Show 24: Early access price and additional features

For PS4 and PS5 users, the Nergo Leagues Editon will cost $124.99.The Digital Deluxe edition is priced at $99.99, while the MVP edition is the cheapest at $84.99. Apart from the early access, it's the benefits that come along with such features.

The Digital Deluxe edition is way cheaper for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, with a price tag of $39.99. Players will also get two Diamond Choice Packs, double daily rewards, five Gold Choice Packs, 20 Show Packs and 20,000 Stubs.

The Nergo Leagues edition offers one MLB The Show new ear cap and a physical Steelbook. The MVP edition is limited to 10,000 stubs, one Diamond Choice Pack and 10 Show Packs.

Early access is out and fans are already making the most of the features. MLB The Show 24 is available for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and X Box Series S. As for PC owners, they might need to wait a little longer.

With the regular MLB season approaching, baseball enthusiasts are excited to have their favorite game available around the same time.

