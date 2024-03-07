MLB The Show 24: Exploring Player Ratings following Thursday's Feature Premiere 

MLB The show 24 is gearing up for its release on March 19. Leading up to its release, the game's developer, Sony San Diego, has been doing weekly premieres on YouTube and their Twitch channels.

Past feature premieres have included discussing the continuation of the Negro League Storyline mode and a Derek Jeter Storylines mode. The development team also announced 400+ new animations coming into the game.

On Thursday, MLB Network's Robert Flores was joined by comedian The Kid Mero to reveal the new player ratings. Every player has been given a rating for the new game, and fans can look at the complete list at theshowratings.com.

To start off, Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, and Jacob deGrom will be 99s at launch. They are the only three who have received the illustrious 99 overall rating. Rounding out the top five included Shohei Ohtani and Justin Verlander, who were given a 98 overall at launch.

Further exploring MLB The Show 24's Player Ratings

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Image via Getty)

MLB The Show 24's cover athlete, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has been given an 88 overall to start the year. This ranks him 43 among the rest of the league.

Viewing the list, there are certainly some ratings that make you scratch your head. Alek Manoah is also rated 88 overall and is coming off a disastrous season with the Blue Jays last year, where he looked like a shell of himself.

Another head-scratch in the ranking is the disrespect on Ronald Acinna Jr. He will be a 92 at release, while his teammate, Austin Riley, was given a 93 overall.

Note that these are the player's Live Series cards. At any time during the season, these cards can be upgraded or downgraded depending on how well they do.

