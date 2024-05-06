MLB The Show 24 franchise mode: Features, gameplay and tips

MLB The Show 24 has an extremely popular mode: franchise. Whether you want to turn around your struggling favorite team or take hold of a dynasty in progress, the mode allows you to run the MLB team of your choosing however you want. It's one of the most fun aspects of the game, and here's what you need to know about playing it.

MLB The Show 24: Franchise mode tips

One thing you should always keep in mind when running a franchise mode playthrough is to extend players when you can. Letting them get to free agency makes it a lot harder to re-sign them.

For example, if you are running the New York Yankees, extend Juan Soto as soon as you can. In the real world, Scott Boras' clients don't sign early, but this is a video game. Take advantage of that and get him locked down before other teams can even try.

Juan Soto should be extended in MLB The Show 24

Make use of the trading feature as well. You should never stand pat at the deadline. Whether you're a contender or not, you should be making moves. There are always impending free agents you don't want to extend, and you can always get something for them. This is true for even the best teams, so stay active in the trade market.

Finally, you may not want to simulate too much. Simulating games often leads to worse results than you might expect. Even the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers would lose more than they should in a full simulation. The season is long, but manually play as many games as you can for the best and most accurate results.

Most features found in franchise mode, such as free agency, trades, hiring and firing, and more, are exclusive to this game mode, so take advantage of the unique aspects.

MLB The Show 24 franchise mode gameplay

The gameplay for MLB The Show 24 franchise mode is pretty standard. Pitching and hitting are exactly how they are in other game modes. The only additions here are the off-field and front-office aspects. Those are unique to this game mode, but they're very straightforward.

You can go make trades, sign players, move prospects up and down throughout your farm system, hire coaches, and more. It's all in the franchise menu, giving you complete control of a team. That's something only Franchise Mode has.

