MLB The Show 24: Free Seoul Series card pack available in Show Shop following game's worldwide release

MLB The Show 24 was released to the public on Tuesday, to the excitement of many baseball fans. The game can be enjoyed on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Those who have the game can head over to the pack shop and grab a free Seoul Series card pack. The player in the pack is an 87 overall Ha-Seong Kim, who would be a great early addition to your Diamond Dynasty team.

Players are limited to just one pack per player. However, if you are itching to rip more packs, there are tons available to purchase in the shop, like the Spring Breakout pack or a Headliners pack.

Where to start when loading up MLB The Show 24

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete. (Image via Getty)

When loading up MLB The Show 24, players can be intimidated by the amount of content. There is a lot in this year's iteration of the game. From Diamond Dynasty to offline modes like Road to the Show, there is something for everyone.

If you are somebody who enjoys the offline grind, Road to the Show, Franchise, March to October, and Storylines will be for you. In these modes, you can create a player, take over a team, or revisit some legends of the game's careers.

For those who are looking to scratch their online competitive itch, Diamond Dynasty will be where you want to go. In this mode, you can unlock cards to add to your roster to create a super team. There are various modes in Diamond Dynasty, like Ranked, Events, and Battle Royale, giving players multiple options.

This game is sure to be a hit with gamers and baseball fans alike. With Opening Day right around the corner, there is no better time to try and grab that virtual World Series trophy.

