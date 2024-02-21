MLB The Show 24 Negro Leagues Edition: Price, how to buy, what's included, and more

MLB The Show 24 Negro Leagues Edition is the grandest edition of the game being released this year. Players can get their hands on the edition when the game drops on March 19 or March 15 for those who pre-order.

Many fan favorites are returning to this year's game, including the continuation of Storylines. In this mode, players will get to take a closer look at historic Negro League players.

Players mentioned in this year's edition include Hank Aaron and Toni Stone. While many know Aaron, Stone is known for being the first female player to play professionally on a regular basis.

MLB The Show 24 Negro Leagues Edition will cost $124.99, which is pricey, but it includes some fantastic items outside of the game. Those who buy this edition will receive the full game, a physical Steelbook, MLB The Show New Era cap, and four days early access.

Players will also get Double Daily rewards, a Barrier Breakers Diamond Choice Pack, a Legend Diamond Choice Pack, five Gold Choice Packs, and 20 The Show Packs. On top of all that, players will receive an Equipment Pack, a Cover Athlete Bat Skin, and 20,000 stubs.

Where to buy MLB The Show 24 Negro Leagues Edition

Negro Leagues Salute (Image via Getty)

Baseball fans who are looking to purchase MLB The Show 24 Negro Leagues Edition can do so directly on the game's website. All you have to do is pick the console that you would like to play the game on. You can also order the edition at select retailers like Gamestop while supplies last.

The game is cross-platform and will be available to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch users. Unfortunately, PC users will have to wait at least another year to see if they will get a dedicated port.

