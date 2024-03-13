MLB The Show 24: PlayStation Launch Tournaments schedule & prizes announced ahead of release

MLB The Show 24 is just under a week away from its Mar.19 launch. However, fans who preordered specific editions of the game will receive early access on Mar. 15.

Players can participate in daily PlayStation 5 tournaments to kick off the game's launch. Launch Tournaments will run daily from Mar. 19 to Apr. 15. Every person who participates in one of these will receive an exclusive launch avatar featuring Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The tournament format will be a 16-player bracket. The games will be three innings and a best-of-three series, with start times running on Pacific Time.

3 p.m.: Exhibition Mode

4 p.m.: Diamond Dynasty All-Star Difficulty

5 p.m.: Diamond Dynasty Hall of Fame Difficulty

6 p.m.: Exhibition Mode

7 p.m.: Diamond Dynasty Akk-Star Difficulty

8 p.m.: Diamond Dynasty Hall of Fame Difficulty and Legend Difficulty

Prizes for the weekday MLB The Show 24 tournaments include stubs, The Show packs and launch avatars. First place gets 5,000 stubs, 10 the Show Packs, and an exclusive avatar, while second place gets 1,000 stubs and 10 The Show Packs. 3-16 get the launch avatar.

Prizes for the weekend tournaments include 5,000 stubs, 10 The Show Packs and an exclusive avatar going to the winner. Second place gets 1,000 stubs, 10 The Show packs, a launch avatar and 5-16 get the launch avatar.

MLB The Show 24 has plans for tournaments all season long

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Image via Getty)

MLB The Show 24 will have tournaments all season long in the form of a Celebration Series. The first one is April 12-15, called the Coach Classic, and other tournaments will run until November.

Weekday tournaments will include a 16-player bracket, while the weekend tournaments will include a 32-player bracket. Sign up on the game's hub on your PS5 to take home the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. avatar and see if you have what it takes to take down some of the best.

