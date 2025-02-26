  • home icon
MLB The Show 25: All college teams featured in the anticipated game including LSU, UCLA

By Bobo P. Goswami
Modified Feb 26, 2025 10:30 GMT
FloSports: FloBaseball SEC Baseball Tournament - Source: Imagn
MLB The Show 25: All college teams featured in the anticipated game including LSU, UCLA ( Image Source: IMAGN)

MLB The Show 25, the official game of Major League Baseball, is set to hit the shelves in less than a month on March 18.

The franchise is expanding its Road to the Show mode this year to provide more realism by allowing the created players to go to one of eight top college teams in the USA, including LSU and UCLA. The new addition will allow players to go through the recruiting process and select a team based on different factors like exposure and skill development.

Here's a closer look at the eight college teams featured in MLB The Show 25.

also-read-trending Trending

All 8 college teams featured in MLB The Show 25

Paul Skenes won the NCAA title with LSU (Image Source: IMAGN)
Paul Skenes won the NCAA title with LSU (Image Source: IMAGN)

#1. LSU Tigers

Louisiana State University has won the NCAA Tournament on seven occasions. 83 players have gone on to play in the major leagues, including the No. 1 pick of the 2023 MLB draft, Paul Skenes.

#2. Texas Longhorns

The University of Texas at Austin has won the NCAA title six times thus far. More than 100 of their players have featured in the major leagues, which includes seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens.

#3. UCLA Bruins

The University of California, Los Angeles, was NCAA champion in 2013. So far, 101 of their alumni have played in The Show, including Brandon Crawford, Trevor Bauer and Gerrit Cole.

Dansby Swanson played for the Vanderbilt Commodores (Image Source: IMAGN)
Dansby Swanson played for the Vanderbilt Commodores (Image Source: IMAGN)

#4. Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, won the NCAA tournament on two occasions (2014 and 2019). Among their notable alumni in the major leagues are Sonny Gray, Walker Buehler and Dansby Swanson.

#5. TCU Horned Frogs

Texas Christian University from Fort Worth has won the Big 12 Conference title on four occasions so far. Jake Arrieta, Matt Carpenter and Nick Lodolo are some of their alumni who have played in the MLB.

Matt Chapman played for Cal State before his major league career (Image Source: IMAGN)
Matt Chapman played for Cal State before his major league career (Image Source: IMAGN)

#6. Cal State Fullerton Titans

California State University, Fullerton, won the NCCA title on four occasions. San Francisco Giants superstar Matt Chapman and Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Lorenzen are two of their alumni presently in the major leagues.

#7. Tennessee Volunteers

The University of Tennessee is the reigning NCCA baseball champion, winning its first title in 2024. New Boston Red Sox southpaw Garrett Crochet and his former Chicago White Sox teammate Nick Senzel are two of their products in the MLB.

#8. South Carolina Gamecocks

The University of South Carolina won back-to-back NCAA championships in 2010 and 2011 and has made 11 trips to the College World Series. Christian Walker, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Jordan Montgomery are some of their alumni in the MLB.

