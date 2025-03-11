MLB The Show 25 brings back iconic Jose Bautista bat flip in epic recreation ahead of game's impending launch

In just a few days, gamers will be able to recreate one of the most iconic moments in baseball history in MLB The Show 25. Jose Bautista's immortal bat flip from the 2015 American League Division Series is primed to be a key moment in the game.

The game has a mode that allows players to recreate special moments from baseball history. Sometimes, they're from the current season, but either way, it's a chance to do what the actual players did.

Ahead of the launch and perhaps to stoke the flames of excitement, MLB shared one of those recreated events. Bautista's epic bat flip for the Toronto Blue Jays is a moment so many baseball fans wish they could live, but The Show now gives them the chance to.

The video game version of the bat flip features the same pitch, the same swing, and the same elated reaction by Bautista.

The signature bat flip is just one of many different moments MLB The Show players will be tasked with mirroring. They will be able to try repeatedly to launch a game-changing home run and live the life of the Blue Jays star for just a moment, among many others.

When does MLB The Show 25 come out?

MLB The Show 25, with Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz sharing the cover, is one of the most anticipated games in 2025, arguably the most popular baseball simulator. It will arrive on Friday, just under two weeks before Opening Day.

Paul Skenes is on the cover of MLB The Show 25 (Imagn)

It will be out on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. It's still unavailable on PC, and although it's on Switch, it is not on last-gen consoles like the Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

It is also not going to be on Game Pass. The game was previously on the service on launch day for the past four iterations, but players will have to purchase it if they want to try it out on Friday.

