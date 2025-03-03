MLB The Show 25: New features confirmed for massive Franchise Mode update including revamped free agency and more

MLB The Show 25 has a ton of game modes. The yearly baseball simulator always has Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, and so many others, but one that is almost always a hit is Franchise Mode.

This mode allows fans to do what they've always sworn they could: run their favorite team better than the current front office. It's the chance to take over and run a dynasty or try to rebuild one of the struggling squads in baseball. This year, it's been revamped a little bit.

Confirmed changes for MLB The Show 25 franchise mode

Ahead of the release date later this month, MLB The Show 25, which features Gunnar Henderson, Paul Skenes and Elly De La Cruz together on the cover, did a deep dive into the franchise mode update for this version of the game.

Franchise Mode's biggest change is how free agency works. It has been updated to better reflect the way it works in the real world. There's a new player motivation that increases week after week as players get more desperate to sign with their team.

Gamers cannot lowball baseball players anymore in an effort to build a super team. They'll hold out for better value in MLB The Show 25's mode. There will also be market-setting players. Like Juan Soto setting the market for big stars, everyone else will be affected.

Paul Skenes is on the MLB The Show 25 cover (Imagn)

The timing of the signing is also important. If it happens later on in free agency, it could be cheaper like in the real MLB. Those last-minute deals are desperate for both sides, and that will be reflected in the game.

Gamers can now have "conversations" with their potential signings to add some realism and a way to influence the deal. There can be some real negotiating virtually now.

Two other big changes are also coming. A female PA announcer has been added to Franchise Mode, so there's going to be more diversity in that part of the game. Also, Franchise Mode will have cutscenes added for major moments during the season. They aren't overly frequent, but they're present now for the first time.

