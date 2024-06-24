MLB Top 5 Must-Watch Series in Week 14 ft. Yankees vs Blue Jays & more

Believe it or not, we are now more or less at the halfway point of the 2024 MLB season. Over the course of the past thirteen weeks, fans have seen some predictable rivalries manifest, but also some new ones beginning to develop.

This week, several MLB matchups promise to be exciting ones. Today, we are briefing you on the top five MLB series to keep an eye on this upcoming week.

Top 5 MLB Series' for Week 13

Orioles vs Rangers

The Texas Rangers will head up to Baltimore this weekend for a four-game rematch of last year's ALCS. The O's 125 home runs continue to lead MLB. However, Texas has been pitching incredibly well lately.

Over the past seven days, the Rangers' 2.20 combined ERA is the best in MLB, but their .229 batting average ranks 24th in MLB over that period. With aged ace Max Scherzer likely to see action this series, it may turn into a battle between Baltimore's big bats and Texas' superlative pitching.

"Welcome back, Max Scherzer"

Blue Jays vs Yankees

After a three-game series in Boston to kick off the week, the Toronto Blue Jays will come home on Thursday for a four-game series against the New York Yankees.

Having lost six straight as of Monday, the Blue Jays' 40 home runs allowed this month is the most in baseball. Meanwhile, the Yankees continue to appear very threatening. Despite being 3-7 in their last ten, Aaron Judge and company have also had to contend with the Braves and Orioles, two of MLB's best hitting teams. The two AL East teams are currently 3-3 against each other this season, but 15.5 games seperate them in the divisional standings.

"Homer No. 28 for No. 99"

Red Sox vs Padres

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox will begin a three-game weekend series against the Padres. If esteemed Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts was not out with a shoulder injury, it would have been the $300 million Curacaoan's first visit to Fenway since he left the Red Sox in free agency before last season.

Both of these teams have been very hot this month. The Red Sox' .277 June batting average is the highest in MLB, while the Padres' .273 figure ties them for second. 8-2 over their last ten, the Sox' 3.07 ERA is also the second-lowest in the AL this month.

Cubs vs Brewers

Next weekend will be the second trip to Milwaukee for former Brewers manager Craig Counsell. Having inked a five-year, $40 million deal to manage the Chicago Cubs this offseason, Counsell is the highest paid manager in baseball.

"Brewers fans greeted Craig Counsell with plenty of booing in his return to Milwaukee."

Despite that, the Brewers enjoy a five game lead in the NL Central under new manager Pat Murphy, and sit some eight games ahead of the Cubs. During the two clubs' last meeting, a four game set in Milwaukee in late May, the Brewers outscored the Cubs and took three contests in the series.

Dodgers vs Giants

The Dodgers will meet the San Francisco Giants for their third series of the season on Friday. So far this year, LA is 5-1 with 35 runs scored against the Giants.

Over the past fifteen days, the Giants have had one of the most porous pitching staffs in MLB, and have a 5.11 ERA over that period of time. However, it appears likely that Robbie Ray could soon be back in the lineup, as the former Cy Young winner tossed 2.1 innings of rehab ball in Triple-A Sacramento over the weekend.